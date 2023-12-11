‘In for a tricky one’ – Sunderland vs Leeds United prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Sunderland vs Leeds United prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Tuesday night.

Sunderland started life after Tony Mowbray with a win over West Brom at the weekend. Under the caretaker lead of Mike Dodds, the Black Cats won 2-1, lifting them back into the Championship play-off spots.

They look set to go into the game with Leeds United under Dodds’ management again with a new boss yet to come in.

As for the Whites, they continued their fantastic run with an away win over Blackburn Rovers. It keeps them 3rd in the table but with Leicester City and Ipswich Town both winning once again, the Whites are still seven points off the top two.

Daniel Farke’s side have taken 10 points from a possible 15 in their last five away games.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“This is going to be an interesting game. Leeds have been fantastic of late but with Sunderland sure to have their spirits lifted by a return to winning ways, the visitors are going to be in for a tricky one.

“Sunderland will be hopeful of a swift permanent appointment but the win in Dodds’ first game will alleviate worries of continuing under an interim lead.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if the hosts managed to get a good point from this but I can’t go against Leeds United at the moment. I’ll say this ends in a 2-1 away win.”

Sunderland vs Leeds United prediction: 1-2

Harry Mail

“Sunderland have players who can hurt any team at this level such as Jack Clarke and Patrick Roberts.

“The Black Cats head into this game in confident mood after beating West Brom last time out and are back in the play-offs.

“However, Leeds are doing well at the moment and will fancy their chances of getting a win at the Stadium of Light.

“They beat Blackburn Rovers over the weekend and are finding ways to win matches at the moment as they chase down Leicester City and Ipswich Town.”

Sunderland vs Leeds United prediction: 0-2