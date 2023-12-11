‘In a fight to survive’ – Stoke City vs Swansea City prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Stoke City vs Swansea City prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Tuesday night.

Stoke City come into their midweek clash with Swansea City after deciding to part ways with manager Alex Neil. The Potters have endured a poor season to date and after a fourth consecutive Championship defeat, the Scot has been relieved of his duties.

The club are down in 20th in the table, just two points above the relegation zone.

Swansea City are also without a manager after sacking Michael Duff. They picked up a win under the caretaker management of Alan Sheehan at the weekend though, defeating Rotherham United 2-1away from home.

The Swans are now 16th, five points above the drop and six off the play-offs.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“This is a really important time for both teams now. They both have to get their next managerial appointments right to ensure they can push up the table, else they could easily find themselves in a fight to survive this season.

“Swansea did well to claim a win at the weekend while for Stoke, it felt like the right time to make a change.

“Whether or not a new boss will improve the Potters’ fortunes, time will tell. However, I can’t see there being an immediate impact, with Swansea going pretty well on the road at Stoke’s home record being poor. I’ll go for a 2-1 away win.”

Stoke City vs Swansea City prediction: 1-2

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

Harry Mail

“These two teams have massively underperformed this season. They both also need new managers to help them rise up the league table over the second-half of the campaign.

“Stoke’s loss to Sheffield Wednesday last time out was a pretty damaging. They will be nervously looking over their shoulder to the teams below them and their confidence will be low.

“Swansea are slightly better than the Potters at this moment in time and that is why I fancy them to sneak a win at the bet365 Stadium tomorrow night.”

Stoke City vs Swansea City prediction: 0-1