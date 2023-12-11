Hull City, Plymouth Argyle among sides fighting for Charlton Athletic star

Hull City will be hoping to make some fresh additions in the winter transfer window to boost their chances of earning a play-off finish. Plymouth Argyle and Huddersfield Town meanwhile will want signings who can help their maintain their second-tier status.

Now, it is claimed the Championship trio have all identified a similar target in the form of Charlton Athletic star Blackett-Taylor.

Football Insider reports that Hull City, Plymouth Argyle and Huddersfield Town are all targeting a winter move for the 26-year-old, who is out of contract at the end of the season. The contract uncertainty comes amid a fantastic campaign for Blackett-Taylor, who has seven goals and seven assists in 22 games across all competitions for the Addicks.

He can play on the left or right-wing but it is on the left where he has thrived for the League One side this season.

A step up awaits?

Blackett-Taylor has a key role to play at Charlton Athletic, so they will be hopeful of retaining his services in January and beyond. However, amid impressive form and an uncertain contract situation, a step up might not be too far around the corner.

He made one Championship appearance while on the books at Aston Villa but has spent the vast majority of his career in the third-tier.

Hull City could prove an attractive option for the winger. The Tigers are an ambitious club with a highly-regarded manager in the form of Liam Rosenior, but time will tell if their interest develops into anything serious. Plymouth Argyle and Huddersfield Town – while not as far up the table – could be intriguing destinations too, with Blackett-Taylor sure to weigh up his options if interest becomes concrete.