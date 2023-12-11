‘Have to be concerned’ – Rotherham United vs West Brom prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Rotherham United vs West Brom prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Tuesday.

Rotherham United are sat bottom of the table following their 2-1 loss at home to Swansea City last time out. The Millers are eight points from safety.

It has been a tough start to the season for the Yorkshire club and they have only 13 points on the board. They have won only two of their first 20 games.

As for West Brom, they are hoping to claw themselves out of the Championship this term. Carlos Corberan’s side are currently sat in the play-offs and have been strong so far in this campaign.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Harry Mail

“Rotherham United have struggled this season and are lacking quality in their squad. Teams around them are winning like QPR and Sheffield Wednesday and they are at serious risk of slipping away if they can’t turn their fortunes around quickly.

“West Brom have lost their last two games in a row against Leicester City and Sunderland so will be keen to bounce back with a win here.

“They are 5th in the table for a reason and will see this match as one they have to win. The Baggies have too much quality for the Millers and should win if they show up.”

Rotherham United vs West Brom prediction: 1-3

James Ray

“Rotherham United have to be concerned about their position. It looked as though Leam Richardson’s arrival was imminent last week but he’s yet to take charge and after another loss at the weekend they’re now at the foot of the table.

“Wednesday and QPR have enjoyed good results of late after positive managerial changes, while the slow search for a replacement at Rotherham has only seen them slide into further trouble.

“West Brom should be confident of getting back on track with a pretty routine win here.”

Rotherham United vs West Brom prediction: 0-3