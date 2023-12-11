Graham Potter responds to Stoke City approach as report names three contenders

Graham Potter has turned down an approach from managerless Stoke City, as per a report from TEAMtalk.

Graham Potter was reported to be Stoke City’s ambitious top target as they search for Alex Neil’s permanent replacement. The Scot was relieved of his duties following a fourth consecutive Championship defeat, leaving the Potters 20th in the table.

The link looked to be an ambitious one and now, it is said that Potter has rejected Stoke’s advances.

The out-of-work 48-year-old has turned down an approach from the struggling Potters. However, there are other candidates on the radar.

Stoke City are said to have commenced their search for Neil’s replacement last week and three names on their radar are Paul Heckingbottom, John Eustace and Dean Smith. Separate reports have said the latter has already been contacted but time will tell if anything comes of these fresh claims from TEAMtalk.

Smith has also been linked with MLS outfit Charlotte FC, but the Stoke City vacancy is his preference.

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

The search for a successor

Graham Potter certainly looked like a manager that could prove out of Stoke’s reach when the link first emerged. It’s not a surprise to see that he’s now turned down an approach from a side struggling towards the wrong end of England’s second-tier.

TEAMtalk’s mention of Heckingbottom and Eustace makes for interesting reading though. The former has only been out of his job at Sheffield United for a week and the latter was a big hit at Birmingham City before being controversially replaced by Wayne Rooney.

It will be interesting to see just who takes the reins and Stoke City look to find a replacement swiftly. They’re in need of some inspiration and hopefully the new boss can provide it, and soon.