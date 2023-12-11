‘Firmly on the up’ – Watford vs Ipswich Town prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Watford vs Ipswich Town prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Tuesday night.

Watford come into this midweek clash with Ipswich Town looking to continue their push up the Championship table. The Hornets have lost just once in their last 10 games and picked up a good point against Southampton last time out.

Valerien Ismael’s side now sit 10th in the Championship, two points off the play-offs.

As for Ipswich Town, their fantastic campaign continued with yet another win at Portman Road, this time beating Michael Carrick’s Middlesbrough. It made it three straight wins for the Tractor Boys and kept them in 2nd.

They boast a seven-point gap to 3rd placed Leeds United and remain just a point off leaders Leicester City.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“I can see this being a good game. Watford have been much improved in recent months and as we approach the halfway point in the season, they should be pleased with the progress they have made since backing Ismael with a new deal.

“A clash with Ipswich Town is a tough one, but it’s one I think the hosts can get something from.

“While Ipswich are far from weak on the road, it’s not exactly their strong point. So, with Watford five unbeaten at Vicarage Road and firmly on the up, I’ll back them to get a good point here.”

Watford vs Ipswich Town prediction: 2-2

Harry Mail

“Watford are playing well at the moment and will be a test for Ipswich Town. The Hornets are well drilled under Valerien Ismael and will have their sights set on a place in the play-offs.

“They drew 1-1 with Southampton last time out and their last-gasp equaliser will boost their confidence ahead of their upcoming game.

“The Tractor Boys are flying though and are carrying some serious momentum. I think they’ll be able to sneak another impressive win at Vicarage Road to keep their push for back-to-back promotion on track.”

Watford vs Ipswich Town prediction: 1-2