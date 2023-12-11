‘Find a solution without him’ – Liam Rosenior gives injury update on Hull City star ahead of Middlesbrough test

Hull City suffered back-t0-back defeats for the first time this season after succumbing to a 2-0 loss to Championship strugglers QPR. But a huge part of that could have been the injury to star man Philogene.

The 21-year-old signed from Aston Villa in the summer and has been in red hot form for the Tigers, scoring six and assisting a further five in 14 appearances so far this campaign.

He came off in the 51st minute on Saturday afternoon, and is set to be assessed ahead of their trip to promotion hopefuls Middlesbrough on Wednesday evening.

Speaking to Hull Live, boss Rosenior provided an update on Philogene.

“I think he tweaked his medial ligament,” he said.

“So I don’t know the damage or the extent. The great thing is he was standing up in the dressing room after the game. We’ll get him scanned and assessed and I’ll probably have more news, hopefully on Monday.

“It’s part of football and I’ve said to you all along, you need a good squad to get you to where you want to be. And it’s my job to find a solution without him.”

Sounding promising

Rosenior’s update sounds as though Philogene should be okay to play a part against Middlesbrough, although the tests and assessments over the next few days should give some clarity on the situation. Given he was standing up and positive about the situation gives reason for Hull City fans to be optimistic.

Should Philogene be absent for the visit to the Riverside in midweek, this could prove to be a huge test. Both sides have lost two in a row and will be looking to get back to winning ways, and to do this without their star man could prove difficult for the Tigers.

With Rosenior stating that he may need to find a solution without him suggests that this is something he is considering. The Hull City boss may need to scour their squad for replacements, but they will have their fingers crossed he is passed fit to play.