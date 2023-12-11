blackburn rovers, &#8216;Extremely positive&#8217; &#8211; Blackburn Rovers handed rare injury boosts as Tomasson issues update on trio

‘Extremely positive’ – Blackburn Rovers handed rare injury boosts as Tomasson issues update on trio

byJames Ray
11 December 2023
2 minute read
No comments

Blackburn Rovers have no new injury problems while Dom Hyam, Ryan Hedges and Joe Rankin-Costello have all made progress in their recoveries.

Blackburn Rovers have had a pretty torrid time with injuries this season. For manager Jon Dahl Tomasson it must’ve felt like one thing after another with several players spending extended spells on the sidelines.

The fixtures are coming thick and fast over the coming weeks too with the busy festive schedule already underway. After the clash with Leeds United on Saturday, Rovers are back in action against Bristol City on Tuesday night.

Now though, ahead of the game, Tomasson has issued a rare promising update on the injury front.

Speaking to the press, the Blackburn Rovers boss revealed that while they’re all still a little while away from returns, centre-back Hyam, winger Hedges and versatile academy graduate Rankin-Costello are all back on the grass. On top of that, there are no new concerns off the back of the Leeds game.

 

Welcome news

After such a tough time on the injury front, the positive updates on Hyam, Hedges and Rankin-Costello will certainly be welcomed by Blackburn Rovers fans. Hopefully the clouds are starting to part for Tomasson and soon, he can have a wider range of players to pick from.

Other players have stepped up and performed in their absences but there’s no doubt that Tomasson will be happy when the trio are back in the team. Blackburn Rovers are hopefully of pushing for a play-off place again and they need as many players available as possible in their bid to do just that.

Rovers will be looking to bounce back from back-to-back defeats against Bristol City on Tuesday night. The Robins are without a win in three, so they’ll also have their sights set firmly on three points.

‘Out of nowhere’ – Blackburn Rovers vs Bristol City prediction: The72

Author
James Ray
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts