‘Exciting’ – Charlton Athletic boss Appleton provides January transfer update

Charlton Athletic boss Michael Appleton has said the January window should be ‘exciting’ for the fans.

Charlton Athletic are in the hunt for some new signings to help their push for the League One play-offs.

The Addicks are already working hard behind the scenes to identify targets as they look to have an active winter on the transfer front.

Appleton has said, as per a report by London News Online: “January hopefully will be an exciting time for Charlton fans. We’ve identified numerous amount of players we think could help us beyond the first of January. Off the pitch and behind the scenes it is up to myself, Andy and all the recruitment lads to make sure that we’re on top of that, pushing that and being as aggressive as we possibly can.

“What I also don’t want to do is be sort of disrespectful to the lads I’ve got to work with over the next five or six games because ultimately they are the ones that are going to hopefully try and make sure we’re in a position to try and kick on.”

Charlton Athletic eyeing signings

Appleton hasn’t had a window since joining the club in September so he will be eager to put his own stamp on the squad next month with some additions.

Charlton are currently sat in 10th position in the third tier table after picking up 27 points from their first 19 games. They are nine points off the top six at the moment but have games in hand on teams around them like Blackpool, Lincoln City and Shrewsbury Town which they will be keen to capitalise on.

The London club were in action this past weekend at home to Cambridge United but were left frustrated after throwing away a 2-0 lead at the death.

They don’t have a mid-week match this week which is a boost as it gives them a full week to prepare for their trip to Oakwell on Saturday when they lock horns with Barnsley.

The upcoming days also give Charlton’s recruitment team the chance to work on transfers. There may well be both comings and goings from The Valley to help balance the books.

The Addicks were busy in the summer under former manager Dean Holden and brought in the likes of Harry Isted, Lloyd Jones, Tayo Edun and Alfie May.