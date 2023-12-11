‘A game they should win’ – Huddersfield Town vs Preston North End prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Huddersfield Town vs Preston North End prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Tuesday.

Huddersfield Town turned to Darren Moore earlier this season after parting company with Neil Warnock. The former Sheffield Wednesday boss guided the Owls to promotion from League One last term.

The Terriers are currently sat in 21st position in the table. They are two points above the drop zone after their 1-1 draw with Bristol City last time out.

As for Preston North End, they are 9th as they eye a place in the Championship play-offs. Ryan Lowe’s side are only a point outside the top six.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Harry Mail

“Huddersfield Town are in a relegation battle this season and have QPR and Sheffield Wednesday picking up results below them. The Terriers are getting points themselves though and will see this game as one they can do well in.

“Darren Moore’s men are unbeaten in their last four outings and have lost just once in their last five so will be confident about getting something against Preston North End.

“The visitors head to Yorkshire on the back of four matches without a win. The Lilywhites started this season well but have since fallen off. I think they’ll draw on Tuesday evening.”

Huddersfield Town vs Preston North End prediction: 1-1

James Ray

“Preston should be viewing this as a game they should win but with the hosts prone to a draw, I wouldn’t be surprised if this one ends level either. The Lilywhites need something to kick their season back into action, but perhaps that won’t come until the transfer window.

“Huddersfield are picking up steady points but with those below them finding, they have to come up with a way to turn some of these draws into wins. Again though, they might have to wait until January to bring in a game-changing signing or two.

“I see this ending level. It could be goalless too.”

Huddersfield Town vs Preston North End prediction: 0-0