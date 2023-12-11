3 Mason Holgate replacements Southampton should consider amid Everton recall rumours

Southampton recruited Mason Holgate on loan in the summer but the 27-year-old hasn’t found much game time with the Saints.

Southampton added some Premier League pedigree to their defensive ranks with the move for Holgate but so far this season, he’s played just five times across all competitions. The Everton loanee has remained an unused substitute for much of the campaign, including in all of the last four Championship games.

As a result, Football Insider has reported that the Toffees are poised to recall the defender this winter. That would leave the Saints with just three senior centre-backs.

It means they’ll need to add a replacement to their ranks in January. With that said, here are three centre-backs Southampton should consider targeting this winter…

Ronnie Edwards – Peterborough United

It emerged in the summer that Southampton boss Russell Martin is an admirer of Peterborough United starlet Edwards and he’s for sale at the right price this winter. He’s an England youth international and looks destined for a future at the top.

St. Mary’s could be a great place for him to develop after thriving with the Posh.

Joe Worrall – Nottingham Forest

Worrall has been banished from Nottingham Forest training and looks in line for a winter exit. His situation will pique the interests of many and the Saints would be wise to keep tabs on how things develop.

He’s vastly experienced at this level and could become a real leader in the Southampton dressing room.

Miles Robinson – Atlanta United

Last but not least is 26-year-old centre-back Robinson, who would be a fantastic option for any Championship side looking to bolster their defensive ranks. The 27-time U.S. international is available for nothing this winter as he prepares to leave Atlanta United at the end of his contract.

He’s often thrived in the MLS and looks primed for a shot in a good league after spending his entire career in the States.