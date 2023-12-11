3 managers Stoke City must consider after Alex Neil’s exit

Stoke City are in the hunt for a new manager after parting company with Alex Neil over the weekend.

Stoke City have a big decision to make on who to bring in as their new manager as they look to climb up the Championship table.

Neil, 42, joined the Potters in August 2022 from fellow second tier side Sunderland but struggled to make an impact in Staffordshire.

Here is a look at three potential candidates to replace him…

John Eustace

Birmingham City made the harsh decision to dismiss him and replace him with Wayne Rooney in a bold move that hasn’t worked out yet. The 44-year-old will now be weighing up his next move in the game.

Eustace did an impressive job with the Blues and provided a pathway into their first-team for a host of youngsters like Jordan James and George Hall. His side were on the brink of the play-offs before he was sacked.

Tony Mowbray

Like Eustace, Mowbray has also recently become unemployed. Sunderland gave him the chop last week and he is now available for Stoke as they look for someone to replace Neil with.

The experienced former Middlesbrough, Celtic and Blackburn Rovers man guided the Black Cats into the top six in the last campaign. They were beaten at the semi-finals stage by eventual winners Luton Town over two legs.

Steven Schumacher

Schumacher has done a great job at Plymouth Argyle and his current team could face a battle to keep hold of him in the future amid expected interest from elsewhere. Ryan Lowe’s former number two got the Pilgrims promoted from League One last term alongside Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday.

His side have adapted well to the step up a division and their aim is to just stay up.