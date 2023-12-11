3 managers Burton Albion must consider after Dino Maamria’s departure

Burton Albion are searching for a new manager after their decision to sack Dino Maamria over the weekend.

Burton Albion have a big decision to make on who to bring in next as they look to climb up the League One table.

The Brewers are sat in 19th position at the moment following their 2-1 loss at home to Stevenage last time out and they are four points above the relegation zone.

Here is a look at three potential candidates for their vacant managerial position…

Steve Cotterill

He parted company with fellow third tier side Shrewsbury Town over the summer and will be weighing up his next move in the game. The 59-year-old is a vastly experienced manager in the game and has overseen 886 games from the dugout to date.

Cotterill has had spells in the past at Cheltenham Town, Stoke City, Burnley, Notts County, Portsmouth, Nottingham Forest, Bristol City and Birmingham City. He spent just under three years with the Shrews in his last job.

Mark Bonner

Could he see the Burton role as an opportunity to jump straight back in? He has recently been sacked by Cambridge United after their tricky start to the season and will be considering his options now.

Bonner got the U’s promoted from League Two during his time at the club. They then stayed up in dramatic fashion on the final day of the last campaign.

Dean Holden

The 44-year-old was given the chop by Charlton Athletic in late August after their slow start to the season and is still unattached at the moment. He is a decent option for Burton and he may feel he has a point to prove after his departure from The Valley.

Holden, who spent his playing days as a defender for the likes of Bolton Wanderers and Peterborough United, has worked in the past at Oldham Athletic and Bristol City.