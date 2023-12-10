‘We’ll have to assess him’ – Leeds United boss Daniel Farke latest update on player injury vs Blackburn Rovers

Leeds United return from Ewood Park with all three points after a 2-0 win over play-off-chasing Blackburn Rovers.

Leeds United in this win kept up the chase of Ipswich Town and Leicester City who sit 2nd and 1st respectively in the Championship table.

A first-half goal from the impressive Dan James saw Daniel Farke’s side to a 1-0 half-time lead. The 2-0 scoreline was sealed by another goal from the ever-improving Crysencio Summerville.

This result kept Leeds United 3rd in the league but it was a result that came at a cost according to Whites boss Farke.

That ‘cost’ is an injury to left-back Sam Byram who has just recovered from a hamstring issue and stepped back into the starting line-up.

As per reporter Graham Smyth from the Yorkshire Evening Post, Farke said, “He felt again after, a long stretch, something in his hamstring.”

Farke added, “We’ll have to assess him. Could be he’s out for this week or at least the upcoming game.” This game comes on Tuesday evening against a dangerous Sunderland side, on home ground, at The Stadium of Light.

Reflecting on Byram’s injury, the Leeds United manager said, “There is a concern for Sam for the next two games at least.” That would mean Byram would also miss the Coventry City game at Elland Road next Saturday.

Byram out presents one big opportunity

An injured Sam Byram presents Leeds United with something of a quandary. Since returning to his boyhood club, Byram has impressed playing down the left flank as opposed to his more natural right-back berth.

This season so far, Byram has featured in 18 games for Leeds, scoring a bullet header of a goal against Watford and providing an assist in the 4-3 win over Ipswich Town.

Whilst any Byram injury is going to hinder Leeds United somewhat, but his absence does present one player with a big opportunity. That player is Djed Spence.

Signed on loan from Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur, Spence is himself on the injury comeback. He came on and replaced Byram in today’s game against Blackburn Rovers, also playing out of position at left-back.

In the former Middlesbrough star, Leeds United looks to have a readymade replacement for Sam Byram in Djed Spence.