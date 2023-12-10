Southampton enter race to sign in-demand Leeds United defender

Southampton are eyeing a loan move for Leeds United defender Charlie Cresswell, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Southampton sit 4th in the Championship table as things stand, but have conceded the most goals out of any side in the top eight. Therefore, addressing this issue may be a priority ahead of the upcoming January transfer window.

Russell Martin’s go-to duo at the heart of the defence has been Jan Bednarek and Manchester City loanee Taylor Harwood-Bellis, although they do have Jack Stephens and Mason Holgate in reserve should they need to rotate and replace due to injury.

Yet with Nixon’s recent update, it suggests the Saints boss isn’t happy with what is at his disposal, with his side targeting a loan deal for Leeds United centre-back Cresswell.

A previous report from The Athletic claims that Leeds United manager Daniel Farke expects the 21-year-old to remain at Elland Road, whilst Nixon previously stated that there is another Championship side linked, with Middlesbrough keen to address their defensive shortcomings next month.

A great signing

Cresswell boasts experience playing in both the Championship with Leeds United and Millwall, whilst also having played sporadically in the Premier League during the Whites’ stint there in recent years. Therefore, he would be a great signing for Southampton should they get the deal done.

He is reportedly wanting playing time, and that looks to be increasingly limited at Elland Road. Therefore a loan move away from the club looks likely at this stage. Whether he makes the move to Southampton, Middlesbrough, or elsewhere remains to be seen.

Middlesbrough are desperate for numbers at the back with just two senior fit centre-backs at their disposal currently and so the Saints will have their work cut out to compete with Michael Carrick’s side. But given Southampton are competing at the top end of the division, this could be a factor in Cresswell’s decision.