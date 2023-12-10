Sheffield Wednesday interested in move for Birmingham City striker

Sheffield Wednesday are interested in Birmingham City striker Scott Hogan, reports Alan Nixon.

Sheffield Wednesday are in the hunt for a new attacker ahead of the upcoming January transfer window.

Hogan, 31, is a new name to be linked with a switch to Hillsborough as Danny Rohl looks to put his own stamp on the squad this winter.

According to reporter Nixon on his Patreon page, the forward is on the Owls ‘hit list’.

Sheffield Wednesday eye attacker

Sheffield Wednesday could see Hogan as someone to bolster their attacking department ahead of the second-half of the season as they aim to avoid slipping back into League One.

The Salford-born man is a vastly experienced player in the Football League and has made 395 appearances in his career in all competitions to date, finding the net on 195 occasions.

He joined Birmingham in 2019 on an initial loan deal before they signed him permanently and has scored 36 goals in 146 outings for the Blues altogether, two of which have come this term.

Hogan worked his way up the football pyramid as a youngster after having spells at FC Halifax Town, Stocksbridge Park Steels, Ashton United and Hyde.

Rochdale signed him in 2013 in League Two and he went on to have stints at Brentford, Aston Villa, Sheffield United and Stoke City. He helped the Blades gain promotion to the Premier League in 2019 under Chris Wilder.

Sheffield Wednesday may now try and lure him to South Yorkshire again to help in their push for survival. They are in good form right now as they look to climb out of the relegation zone.

Rohl’s side secured a last-gasp win away at Stoke this weekend with Anthony Musaba scoring a dramatic winner in stoppage time.