Loan club eyeing permanent move for Leeds United loanee, could generate over £10m

Leeds United defender Rasmus Kristensen is enjoying life on loan at Roma, and Jose Mourinho’s side are keen to sign the 26-year-old on a permanent deal, according to Il Romanista.

Leeds United’s main transfer priority in January is to keep hold of their prized assets, but this could mean they could sell players on the fringes, and bring in a couple of new faces to bolster their chances of promotion.

Leeds United have the likes of Archie Gray, Sam Byram and Djed Spence as options at right-back and so there are a number of players in this position for Daniel Farke to pick from.

With the plethora of options at right-back and their likely policy of allowing players to leave who are deemed surplus to requirements, it should come as no surprise to see Kristensen linked with a move away.

The 20-cap Denmark international has impressed on loan at Roma, with the Italian Serie A side ‘increasingly certain’ to trigger the clause to make his move permanent, with a bid of between €7m and €12m likely to see him leave Elland Road, according to Il Romanista.

Why Leeds should sell

It seems a no brainer that Leeds United should cash in on Kristensen. Farke has plenty of other options in his position and to potentially bring in up to €12m would then fund a huge portion of their spending to help improve their squad.

The previous report claiming the Whites were prioritising keeping hold of their best players doesn’t apply here. Kristensen didn’t do enough to warrant a second chance in a Leeds United shirt and despite impressing in the top division in Italy for a world class manager like Jose Mourinho, the Championship side should absolutely cash in.

What also makes the potential exit even sweeter is that Leeds United reportedly paid around £10m to sign the player from Red Bull Salzburg last summer, and so recuperating the majority or even all of that fee is a huge feat if they can pull it off.