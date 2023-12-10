Inter Milan ready to make big decision over Leeds United star amid Bayern Munich interest

Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier is a wanted man according to French publication SportFr.

Leeds United’s drop into the Championship has seen the West Yorkshire club stick by the young Frenchman who arrived at the club from FC Lorient in July 2020 for a reported fee of £5m.

Since deposing Spaniard Kiko Casilla, Meslier has largely been the West Yorkshire club’s first-choice goalkeeper. As his stock rose on the back on solid performances, so has interest in him.

Bayern Munich were linked earlier this year, as were Premier League outfit Chelsea. However, now SportFR have said that Inter Milan have join the race and are looking to ward off any interest from German giants Bayern.

They say that Simone Inzhagi’s Serie A side “are considering offering him [Meslier] a starting position in the team,” and that they are “closely monitoring the development” of him with a view to making a move.

Meslier move: Milan dream or Leeds nightmare

Leeds United have Illan Meslier tied down to a contract that runs until the summer of 2026. They are under no compunction to sell him in the short term.

He is a solid and dependable keeper at Championship level, keeping seven clean sheets this season and conceding just 20 goals across 20 appearances. Time and again, the Frenchman’s agility and shot-stopping has saved points for the Whites.

Still, should Inter Milan’s interest firm up on the back of consistent brilliance from Meslier, then it creates an intriguing scenario. A move to Serie A could be facilitated, should Inter place a tempting enough offer in from of Leeds United.

That would be a dream move for Illan Meslier, but would it be a nightmare for Leeds United? Not really, they have a more than dependable backup in former Newcastle United stopper Karl Darlow. He is a keeper with 52 Premier League games under his belt.

The Whites are hoping to be back in the promised land that is the Premier League next season. Darlow would be able to handle the responsibility between the sticks should Illan Meslier have moved to Serie A and Inter Milan.