‘8/10’, ‘On it from the start’ – Leeds United standout stars as reporter lauds Blackburn Rovers performance

Leeds United earned another three points, beating Blackburn Rovers 2-0 in Saturday’s early 12.30 kick-off.

Leeds United emerged victorious in this Championship fixture at Ewood Park, building from a first-half goal. That goal came courtesy of Dan James, giving the Welshman his 7th goal of what could turn out to be a spectacular season for him.

The second half brought plenty of endeavour from both sides, home side Blackburn pushing well and threatening to claw things back at times. However, the ever-dangerous Crysencio Summerville made it 2-0 to Leeds with what proved to be the decisive goal and helped keep Leeds United 3rd in the table.

Several players stood out in what was a ground-out win for Leeds United against a determined Blackburn Rovers side. One of these standouts was centre-back Pascal Struijk.

Only recently back from a hernia operation, Struijk is back to his solid and dependable self at the centre of defence for Daniel Farke’s side. He was strong in the tackle and no opponent bested him one-on-one. Struijk’s performance earned an 8/10 rating from the Yorkshire Evening Post, with reporter Graham Smyth saying of his display:

“Looked on it from the start and was there in the right place on numerous occasions and made the right decisions.”

Solidity and class with added style

Pascal Struijk has come a long way with Leeds United since The Whites brought him to the club as a youngster from Ajax in January 2019.

24-year-old Struijk has grown into a solid and classy player at Elland Road and the left-footed defender is keeping club captain Liam Cooper out of the side.

Not only is he defensively solid at the back, there is also a classiness about his defending. This has largely come from the 85 Premier League games that he has tucked into his belt.

To call him just a defender is to also do him a disservice as there is also a stylish element to his play. This is often seen with the Dutchman often seen bringing the ball out from the back in a composed manner.