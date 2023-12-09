‘We need to’ – Carlos Corberan confirms West Brom transfer aim after injury blow

West Brom boss Carlos Corberan has confirmed they will look to replace the injured Matt Phillips in January, in an interview with The Express and Star.

West Brom have started the campaign strongly, sitting in the play-off places as things stand. One player who have been imperative to their early season success is Matt Phillips, who started all but one of their opening 19 games before picking up an injury.

The winger has been ruled out for four months and so will return for the business end of the season if the recovery time matches the medical team’s assessment of the injury. But in the short-term, the Baggies will look at signing a replacement in January.

“Now we need to replace Phillips. It’s something nobody expected and now it’s happened,” Corberan told The Express and Star.

“Things can still happen in that time and Phillips is the clear example.”

In Phillips’ absence today, West Brom have opted for Grady Diangana, Jeremy Sarmiento and John Swift in behind Josh Maja in the lunchtime kick-off against Sunderland.

Who to sign?

Corberan is right to address the injury to Phillips in the transfer window. They do have enough to get by over the next few weeks until the window opens, but given he is likely to be out for a number of months, they should be looking for a replacement.

A loan deal may be the best bet. Especially considering Phillips is a mainstay in the team, they shouldn’t be looking for a long-term replacement just yet, and should dip into the loan market for a player to can have an impact in the short-term in the Scotsman’s absence.

Although a Premier League youngster could be an option, they may be better off prioritising a like-for-like replacement. Someone with experience in the game and in the Championship in particular, or even someone that fits both that criteria.