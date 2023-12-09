Leicester City enter race to sign Middlesbrough target, allowed to leave in January

Leicester City are keen to bolster their defensive ranks and have identified Nottingham Forest captain Joe Worrall as a potential target, according to a report from The Daily Mail.

Leicester City sit top of the Championship table and will be looking to the January transfer window to improve their squad. This is in the hopes of improving their chances of maintaining their current form and to eventually gain promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

One position they have identified as a priority is centre-back, and according to a report from The Daily Mail, they are targeting a move for shut-out Nottingham Forest man Joe Worrall.

The Daily Mail previously reported that the 26-year-old has been banished from training with the first-team and is allowed to leave in the January transfer window. But the Foxes do face competition from fellow Championship side Middlesbrough, who are reportedly leading the chase for both Worrall and his teammate Scott McKenna.

Why the move makes sense

Leicester City’s pursuit of a centre-back this upcoming window looks to be a priority and with Worrall’s days numbered at the City Ground, the fact he is allowed to leave as well as having a wealth of experience, means that a pursuit of the player makes sense.

Worrall will also be gaining valuable playing time in a side competing at the top end of the division, and so presents him with not only an opportunity to play now, but even to play in the Premier League next season should Leicester City get there.

However, with Middlesbrough leading the chase as things stand, and Michael Carrick’s side desperately in need of a centre-back given their mounting injury list, Enzo Maresca and co. will have a fight on their hands to land their man no doubt.