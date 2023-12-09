Leeds United eyeing up 23-year-old striker, Serie A side also keen

Although Leeds United are prioritising keeping hold of their prized assets, they will undoubtedly look to bolster their ranks too, and have identified Sory Ibrahim Diarra as a potential target, according to Mali Actu.

Leeds United have had no problem finding the net this season, scoring 34 times in 19 outings so far, making them the joint-second highest scorers in the division along with Leicester City and Norwich City.

Despite this they are still looking to improve their squad, and with the uncertainty surrounding forward Willy Gnonto, they could be eyeing up a replacement in the form of Diarra, according to a report from Mali Actu.

The striker has broken into the first-team at Norwegian top division side FK Haugesund, scoring nine goals in 29 appearances in all competitions so far.

However, Leeds United will be in direct competition for the player’s signature, with Serie A side Salernitana also keen on the 23-year-old Malian.

Do they need him?

Despite the ongoing Gnonto situation, Leeds United do already have options in reserve to deal with a potential exit. The likes of Dan James, Crysencio Summerville, Ian Poveda, and Jaidon Anthony are all currently at Daniel Farke’s disposal, whilst there are several other wide players out on loan.

Through the middle, they have both Joel Piroe and Georginio Rutter, Patrick Bamford and Joe Gelhardt, meaning they are well stocked in that department too. Unless Leeds United are planning sales, they should prioritise a different position.

The recent update that the Whites are looking to keep hold of their star players as a main aim, only if players are set to leave should they look to restock their forward line, and then, and only then should they be eyeing a move for Diarra or any other striker for that matter.