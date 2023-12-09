‘Has to adapt’ – Daniel Farke outlines what Leeds United man must do to break into the side following injury return

Speaking to The Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has outlined what Djed Spence must do in order to break into the first-team following a spell out on the sidelines through injury.

Spence arrived on loan at Leeds United from Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur, but has only played nine minutes of Championship football so far for Farke.

An outer ligament injury has kept the 23-year-old out of action, but he returned to the bench for the wins of Swansea City and former side Middlesbrough last week, and again this afternoon at Blackburn Rovers.

But now he is fit and available, Farke has spoken out about exactly what the right-back needs to do to get some minutes and starts in a Leeds United shirt.

“The team has settled in a special way, it’s not like we have to change our set-up to play him in his best position and make five or six changes,” he told The Yorkshire Evening Post.