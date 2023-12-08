Wrexham have nine players out injured for Forest Green Rovers trip as Parkinson provides update

Wrexham have nine players out injured for their game this weekend, as per a report by The Leader.

Wrexham have a few out of action as they prepare for their upcoming League Two clash against Forest Green Rovers at The New Lawn.

Arthur Okonkwo, Rob Lainton, Ryan Barnett, Anthony Forde, Bryce Hosannah, Eoghan O’Connell, Aaron Hayden, Jordan Tunnicliffe and Steven Fletcher are all sidelined for the Welsh side.

Their boss Phil Parkinson said earlier this week, as per The Leader: “Hopefully we are going to have a few of the lads back in the next couple of weeks and we are going to need that because the strength of this group is the squad and the depth we have got.

“We are just lacking that a little bit at the moment so we need to get players back available and when we do over the Christmas period, it is going to be a really interesting one.”

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

Wrexham injury latest

Wrexham will be hoping that all their absentees can return to the pitch as quickly and as safely as possible. However, as Parkinson has alluded to, he still has plenty of options and depth in his squad for when situations like this regarding injuries strike.

The Red Dragons had a busy summer transfer window following their promotion from the National League last season and made sure they brought in more players to provide cover and competition in most areas.

They have adapted well to life back in the Football League and find themselves in 2nd position in the table. Parkinson’s men have picked up 37 points from their first 20 games and are five points behind league leaders Stockport County and are one above joint-4th Mansfield Town, Crewe Alexandra and Notts County.

Wrexham are unbeaten in their last four outings in all competitions and have lost just once in their last 16 so will be in confident mood ahead of their trip down to Forest Green. Their upcoming opponents have struggled so far this term and are 23rd as they face a battle to avoid slipping back into non-league.