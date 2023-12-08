‘We’re still talking’ – Concerning update emerges on Barnsley’s contract offers to key first-team duo

Barnsley duo Devante Cole and Jordan Williams have both rejected new contracts at Oakwell, chairman Nareev Parekh has said.

Barnsley haven’t had the easiest season to date but striker Cole and versatile defender Williams have remained key players throughout.

Cole has 11 goals and two assists in 18 games across all competitions while Williams has become captain since the summer exits of Mads Andersen and Liam Kitching. However, question marks surround the long-term futures of both, with their deals up at the end of the season.

Now, an update has emerged on the Tykes’ efforts to hold onto the key pair.

As quoted by the Barnsley Chronicle, chairman Parekh has said that offers of new deals were made to both Cole and Williams, only for both to reject them. Barnsley are still talking to the pair though in the hope that agreements will come to fruition. He said:

“We made offers to both of them. They have rejected the initial offers but we’re still talking to them.

“Hopefully we get something agreed but, if not, they are out of contract in the summer and we’ll move on.”

There has been interest in both players previously, so you would think their situations will catch the eye again if not resolved.

Time will tell

It remains to be seen if Barnsley can reach agreements with either Cole or Williams but if they haven’t signed deals heading into January, you have to think that clubs will come in for the pair. 28-year-old Cole has been in prolific goalscoring form this season and could earn himself another shot in the Championship.

Williams meanwhile has played an increasingly important role since becoming captain. He’s previously played on the left and right as a full-back or wing-back but has played almost exclusively as a centre-back this season, further displaying his versatility.

Barnsley sit 7th in the League One table and keeping Cole and Williams could be key to their promotion hopes. Time will tell how their situations pan out though after rejecting recent contract offers from the Tykes.