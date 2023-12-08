‘Very happy we’ve got him’ – Blackpool loan man hailed by EFL boss

Tranmere Rovers boss Nigel Adkins has said he is ‘very happy’ to have Rob Apter on loan from Blackpool.

Tranmere Rovers swooped to land the winger on a temporary basis until January from the Seasiders and he has since been a hit with the League Two side.

Apter, 20, has scored four goals in 19 games in all competitions for the Birkenhead outfit and was a candidate for the Player of the Month award for November which has been won by Swindon Town striker Jake Young.

Adkins has reacted to his player’s nomination, as per a report by WirralGlobe: “It’s a representation of the whole football club. It just demonstrates how well the team, the club and everyone has been pulling together in the last month.

“It’s a personal accolade for Rob who has scored some really good goals and he’s exciting to watch and we’re very happy we’ve got him.”

He added: “We have to keep consistent in our behaviour and attitudes so that every day we come to the training ground and we make sure we’re doing the right thing.”

Blackpool man impressing at Tranmere Rovers

It will be a blow to lose Apter this winter with him due to return to Blackpool. He injects quality into Tranmere’s attacking department and has been in great form over recent weeks.

The Liverpulian was on the books of the Whites’ academy as a youngster before he was released at the age of 16.

He then moved to Blackpool and was handed a professional deal by the Tangerines in November 2020.

Apter made his first-team debut later that month in an EFL Trophy clash against Leeds United Under-21’s and has since played twice more for his parent club.

He has also been loaned away from Bloomfield Road at Bamber Bridge, Chester and Scunthorpe United in the past to get experience under his belt.

Tranmere came calling for him on 1st September and his return to Merseyside has worked out well for him.

Adkins is delighted to have him and his side are back in action this weekend against Newport County at home. They are in decent form at the moment and are unbeaten in their last five in all competitions.