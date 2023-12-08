‘Trained all week’ – Crystal Palace loan man ready to play for EFL side again after recent Selhurst Park return

Colchester United boss Matthew Etherington has said Crystal Palace loan man Owen Goodman is fit to play again.

Colchester United have been without the goalkeeper for their past four matches due to his recent ankle injury.

Goodman, 20, went back to Crystal Palace for an assessment but is now available for the U’s upcoming League Two clash this weekend against Crawley Town at home.

Etherington has provided this update, as per a report by the Gazette News: “Owen is fine. He’s trained all week so he’ll be in the squad.”

Colchester United injury boost

Goodman’s availability is a big boost for Colchester as they look to rise up the table under Etherington.

The Essex club swooped to land the youngster on a temporary basis over the summer and he was given the green light to leave his parent side to get some experience under his belt in the Football League.

Goodman has since made 19 appearances in all competitions for the U’s and will be eager to get his spot back between the sticks following his recent absence.

The Canada youth internationalhas been on the books at Crystal Palace for his whole career to date and has risen up through the academy ranks of the London club.

He has been a regular for the Eagles at various youth levels over recent years and was handed his first professional contract back in July 2021 when he was just 17.

The Essex-born man is still waiting on his senior debut with Roy Hodgson’s side but made the bench on a handful of occasions in the top flight in the last campaign. In addition, he saw his contract extended last year which shows he is highly-rated by the Premier League outfit.

Colchester are 21st in the table after a tricky campaign to date and are five points above the drop zone.