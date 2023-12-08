‘Too much quality’ – Notts County vs Walsall prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Notts County vs Walsall prediction ahead of the League Two clash on Saturday afternoon.

Notts County are currently sat in 6th place in the table. They are six points inside the top seven and could rise into the top three if they win this weekend.

The Magpies have adapted well to life in League Two following their promotion from the National League last season along with Wrexham. Luke Williams’ side head into their upcoming fixture on the back of their 3-2 loss at home to Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup last time out.

As for Walsall, it hasn’t been the best campaign for them so far. The Saddlers are 19th and are only six points above the relegation zone.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Harry Mail

“Notts County have won their last two league home games in a row against Bradford City and Crawley Town, scoring a combined seven goals in the process. They are a strong side in League Two and should have too much quality for Walsall this weekend.

“The Saddlers have been poor this term and haven’t scored in their last three outings in all competitions. Pressure could start to mount on their boss Mat Sadler if they don’t turn their fortunes around soon.

“Although Notts County are leaky at the back, I think they will win again here to boost their push for promotion to League One.”

Notts County vs Walsall prediction: 2-1

James Ray

“Notts County’s form has been a little patchy recently but against a Walsall side with no wins in six, the Magpies should be taking all three points from this.

“The Saddlers have lost six of their 10 away games in League Two this season and I can see a seventh being added to that poor record. Meadow Lane is a tough place to go and that should show in this one.”

Notts County vs Walsall prediction: 3-1