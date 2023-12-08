‘That could cost them here’ – Portsmouth vs Bolton Wanderers prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Portsmouth vs Bolton Wanderers prediction ahead of the League One clash on Monday night.

Portsmouth and Bolton Wanderers face off in a huge game at the top of the League One table on Monday night.

Coming into this weekend’s fixtures, Pompey sit in 1st place, three points ahead of their opponents. Bolton hold a game in hand though after they were in FA Cup action while Portsmouth beat Northampton Town last weekend.

Ian Evatt’s Bolton Wanderers side haven’t tasted defeat since October 7th and have won 10 of their last 11 games across all competitions. Portsmouth meanwhile have lost just one League One game all season.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“I can’t wait for this one. Portsmouth have been fantastic this season and deservedly hold onto top spot coming into this weekend’s games but with 10 wins in their last 11 games, no one can match the form of Bolton Wanderers.

“It’s going to be a tense affair between two of League One’s early title contenders and Fratton Park should be rocking. The hosts do have the big absence of Colby Bishop to contend with, so they could find it tough to net against a brilliant Bolton backline. Bishop wasn’t missed last time out but against a team as good as Bolton, that could cost them in this one.

“I’m leaning towards an away win, but this Portsmouth side is made of tougher stuff than those of previous promotion-chasing campaigns. For that reason, I’ll say the spoils are shared.”

Portsmouth vs Bolton Wanderers prediction: 1-1

Harry Mail

“This is a big game at the top of League One and both sides will be desperate not to lose it.

“John Mousinho has done a great job at Portsmouth and his team have only lost once so far this season which is a testament to the former Oxford United man and the work he has done since taking over at Fratton Park.

“Bolton Wanderers are flying though and are on a roll under Ian Evatt. I can see the visitors snatching a win here and making a massive statement to the rest of the division. They are unbeaten in their last 11 games in all competitions and are carrying some serious momentum.”

Portsmouth vs Bolton Wanderers prediction: 0-1