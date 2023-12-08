Steven Schumacher makes Plymouth Argyle transfer budget admission with ‘targets’ in mind

Plymouth Argyle boss Steven Schumacher has admitted ‘pretty much’ all of their budget has been used up heading into January.

Plymouth Argyle have endured a respectable first season back in the Championship, sitting 16th in the table after 22 games. They hold a six-point gap to the relegation zone and have maintained a decent home record since rising from League One.

The hope will be that some winter signings can help the Pilgrims consolidate their place in the second-tier. However, after a pretty busy summer transfer window, it seems Schumacher and co won’t have much to work with in terms of finances.

Speaking to Plymouth Live, Schumacher admitted that while the club have targets in mind, just about ‘all’ of their budget has been used up. After a busy January window earlier this year, it looks as though things will be quieter on the transfer front.

The Plymouth Argyle boss said:

“We are in a different situation. We were a bit more clear of what we needed last year and we knew where we wanted to strengthen.

“That plan was already in place before the season started. We knew if we were going to be in and around the play-off places in January then there was going to be an opportunity to strengthen.

“This time it’s a bit different. We have to have a few more conversations about what finances are available. We have pretty much used up all of our budget, so we would have to consider that. Plus, we are pretty much up to strength of squad numbers of what we are allowed.

“There is targets, as you would expect. Jimmy [Dickinson, head of recruitment] and Ross [head of football data] have done a good job on that, but we will just see how the next few weeks pan out.”

Making things work

Only time will tell just what the extent of Plymouth Argyle’s winter transfer business is but it looks as though things will be more reserved. Some exits would pave the way for fresh additions but decisions will have to be made on just who could go to raise funds and free up space in the squad.

After a busy January earlier this year and record-breaking deals for Morgan Whittaker and Bali Mumba in the summer, it perhaps isn’t much of a surprise that the Pilgrims are gearing up for a quieter January.

With targets in mind though, Schumacher and co will be hopeful of adding some fresh blood to the squad in an important month for the club. While Plymouth Argyle are in a decent position at the moment, the Championship is an unpredictable league and the Pilgrims will know they can’t rest on their laurels in the fight to stay in the division.