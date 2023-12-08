Southampton 2022 signing sets sights on winter exit with overseas sides keen

Southampton have started the season strongly, picking up 11 wins and four draws from their opening 19 Championship games. However, one player who is yet to really make his mark is 21-year-old Mara.

The Frenchman signed last summer and played 30 times in all competitions for the Saints before their relegation down into the second tier. Many will be forgiven in thinking that Mara could have been utilised more regularly in the Championship, but that hasn’t been the case.

He has started just one game in the division this season, and is yet to find the net. So it comes as no surprise to see the striker eyeing a January move, and clubs in France and Germany are reportedly keen to sign him, according to Foot Mercato.

The report states that French sides Lyon, Marseille and Lille are eyeing a loan deal with an option to buy. No German sides are named, although it is claimed there is interest.

Cut their losses

Southampton reportedly signed the forward for a fee in the region of €13 million, but it isn’t likely they will be able to recuperate that fee with a sale, or anything remotely close to it.

Russell Martin’s side may need to cut their losses if they are to sell Mara, as it is clear he plays no real part in the Southampton manager’s plans for the current campaign and he hasn’t shown enough to warrant more than one start.

With the player now looking to leave the club, Southampton should consider selling if a bid comes in. They have more than enough in reserve to deal with his exit, with the likes of Che Adams, Adam Armstrong, Carlos Alvarez and Ross Stewart used in rotation in forward areas as things stand.