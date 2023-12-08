‘Sliding towards mid-table’ – Norwich City vs Preston North End prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Norwich City vs Preston North End prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday afternoon.

Norwich City come into this weekend’s game looking to continue their recent turnaround in the Championship. Significant pressure has been on the shoulders of manager David Wagner but after three wins in four games, things are looking more promising at Carrow Road.

They’ve lifted themselves to 13th in the table and are now only four points off the play-off spots.

As for Preston North End, they’re in dire need of three points. They’ve lost three league games in a row and have slipped to 9th as a result.

Ryan Lowe has just passed two years in charge of the Lilywhites and will be determined to get their play-off push back on track but with four losses in the last five away games, they could be in for a tough game.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Few people – myself included – thought Wagner would be given the time to turn things around at Norwich. However, three wins in four Championship games has alleviated the pressure on his shoulders, and he deserves big credit for that.

“The hope will be that they can really kick on over the demanding festive period and against a struggling Preston side, I back the hosts to get another good win under their belts here.

“The visitors look to be sliding towards mid-table but a couple of good results can keep them firmly in play-off contention, so they can’t let spirits drop. However, I do think they’ll be beaten here.”

Norwich City vs Preston North End prediction: 2-1

Harry Mail

“Norwich City will be in confident mood after their 2-1 away win at Bristol City last time out. They will see this game as another opportunity to get three points on the board and close the gap on the play-offs.

“Preston North End made an impressive start to this season but the wheels have started to fall off. The Lilywhites are at risk of slipping further down the table if they can’t hit form again.

“This is a tough game for Ryan Lowe’s side and based on their recent performances, I can see them losing again.”

Norwich City vs Preston North End prediction: 2-1