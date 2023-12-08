Rotherham United yet to resume contract talks with 2021 signing

Rotherham United’s contract talks with Ollie Rathbone have ‘yet to resume’, as detailed in a report by the Rotherham Advertiser.

Rotherham United were in talks with the midfielder over a new deal earlier this year but nothing has materialised since then.

Rathbone, 27, is due to become a free agent at the end of this season.

The Rotherham Advertiser report that the Millers hold an option to extend his stay by a further 12 months but talks over an extension have stopped at this moment in time.

Rotherham United contract latest

Rotherham landed Rathbone back in 2021 and he has since been a key player for them. He has made 114 appearances in all competitions, 19 of which have come in this campaign, chipping in with eight goals.

The Blackburn-born man helped the Millers gain promotion from League One in his first year under their former manager Paul Warne and helped them stay up last term.

He was on the books at Manchester United as a youngster before switching to fellow North West club Rochdale.

Rathbone broke into the first-team at Spotland in 2016 and played 183 games altogether before he was lured away by Rotherham.

He hasn’t looked back since and the Millers need to address his contract situation sooner rather than later to eradicate the risk of losing him in the near future.

Leam Richardson has been chosen as their replacement for Matt Taylor and the former Wigan Athletic boss will be looking to put his own stamp on his newly inherited squad when the January transfer window opens.

Rotherham are currently in a relegation battle and drew 0-0 away at Birmingham City last time out. They are back in action this weekend with a home clash against manager-less Swansea City.