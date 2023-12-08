Report shares likelihood of European club triggering buy option for Leicester City loanee

Leicester City defender Victor Kristiansen is unlikely to remain at Bologna beyond the terms of his loan deal, with the Serie A side set to opt against triggering a permanent option, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

Leicester City signed the 20-year-old from Copenhagen in January earlier this year, with the left-back playing 12 times in the Premier League before their 18th placed finish and subsequent relegation to the second tier.

The summer transfer window saw an incoming loan offer from Bologna, with a clause which could see the Italian side make the move permanent at the end of the season if all parties saw fit.

However, according to Italian publication Gazzetta dello Sport, Bologna are unlikely to trigger the €14million loan to buy option given his ‘not fully convincing’ form and performances, meaning he will return to the King Power at the end of his current deal.

His Leicester days are numbered

Kristiansen was hardly convincing at Leicester City in the Premier League and there are certainly better options at Enzo Maresca’s disposal at the club already. Should he return to the East Midlands in the summer, he is likely to be shipped out elsewhere.

Bologna may pursue another loan deal, or other clubs further down Serie A may have seen enough to warrant pursuing a deal of their own. But whatever happens, he probably won’t be playing in a Leicester City shirt any time soon, yet whether he departs on another loan or the Foxes look to cash in remains to be seen.

But if Leicester City do cash in and offers do come their way for the Danish international, it is improbable that they will recuperate the reported £13.1million fee they paid to Copenhagen less than a year ago, as his performances in England and now in Italy have been inconsistent at best.