Report shares Leeds United’s transfer priority ahead of important January window

Leeds United are set to prioritise keeping hold of their prized assets as opposed to spending in the January transfer window, a report from The Athletic claims.

Leeds United are in 3rd in the Championship as things stand and will need to manoeuvre their way through the January transfer window with nous, as a means of putting themselves in the best position to maintain their promotion charge.

The Athletic reports that the Whites’ main priority next month is to keep their best players at Elland Road beyond the deadline, suggesting Farke is happy with the squad he currently has at his disposal.

First-team quintet Crysencio Summerville, Illan Meslier, Pascal Stuijk, Archie Gray and Willy Gnonto have all been linked with moves away from the club, whilst there are rumours circulating around fringe players exiting too.

A strong transfer strategy

Leeds United have been spectacular this season and so keeping the core of the squad together may stand them in greater stead than if they introduced new faces into the mix.

Summerville, Meslier and Gray are the main priorities from the aforementioned names. The likes of Gnonto and Struijk could replaced a little easier and could fetch a high fee to reinvest in other players in January, or the summer, especially if they secure promotion up to the Premier League.

On paper, Leeds United’s squad is better than Ipswich Town’s and despite their current league positions, Daniel Farke may consider he has enough to get through to the end of the season and succeed in their aims of achieving not only a top six finish, but a top two finish.

There are likely to be bids coming in for their best players that will test their resolve, so this will certainly be one to watch over the next few weeks.