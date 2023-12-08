Oxford United boss cools chances of signing player who left Brentford in the summer

Oxford United boss Des Buckingham has downplayed their chances of swooping for Tarique Fosu this winter.

Oxford United currently have a couple of wingers out injured such as Ipswich Town loan man Kyle Edwards and Marcus Browne.

Fosu, 28, is available at the moment following his exit from Brentford in the Premier League at the end of last season.

However, Buckingham has poured cold water on the U’s chances of luring him back to the Kassam Stadium anytime soon, suggesting he is waiting for January to bring in more additions. He has said, as per a report by the Oxford Mail: “We’ve got a meeting next week and we’ll assess what we want, and what we can do, but it’s more likely looking to be the January window rather than before.”

No Oxford United reunion for now

Fosu played for Oxford for 18 months from the summer 2019 to January 2020 and was a hit. He made 33 appearances in all competitions and found the net on 10 occasions.

He was lured away by Brentford and spent four years on the books of the London outfit. The attacker was part of the Bees’ side who won promotion to the top flight under Thomas Frank in 2021 after they beat Swansea City in the play-off final at Wembley.

The Ghana international, who has four caps under his belt so far in his career, played 63 times for his former club and chipped in with five goals. He also had loan spells away in the Championship over recent years at Stoke City and Rotherham United to get some game time under his belt.

Fosu has also played for the likes of Reading, Fleetwood Town, Accrington Stanley, Colchester United and Charlton Athletic in the past.

He has a big decision to make on his next move as he continues to be without a club. The Londoner is a decent option for teams in the Football League who are still in need of some attacking reinforcements. However, a return to Oxford doesn’t appear to be on the cards right now.