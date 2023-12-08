Middlesbrough eyeing Joe Worrall’s Nottingham Forest teammate ahead of potential double swoop

Middlesbrough are leading the race to sign both Joe Worrall and his Nottingham Forest teammate Scott McKenna in January, according to TEAMtalk.

Middlesbrough are in need of defensive reinforcements due a number of high profile injuries at the back. They have just two senior fit centre-backs in teenager Rav van den Berg and Matt Clarke who has only just returned after a year out.

Darragh Lenihan, Dael Fry, Tommy Smith and Paddy McNair are all on the treatment table as things stand, and Boro are looking to address this issue in the January transfer window.

One player they have been linked to in recent days is Nottingham Forest captain Worrall, and following the news that he and his teammate McKenna have been banished from training, the Teessiders are eyeing a double swoop for the pair and are leading the chase, according to TEAMtalk.

A huge boost

Middlesbrough desperately need players in through the door and Michael Carrick will be hoping his defenders can get through the next few weeks unscathed ahead of the January window. Both McKenna and Worrall would be huge signings for Boro, given their experience.

It will of course provide a selection headache for the Middlesbrough boss once their current crop return from injury, but it is certainly a good problem to have if you’re Carrick, as it generates added competition for places and an option to rotate when needed.

With the Forest duo allowed to leave the club and now currently training away from the first-team, it looks as though this could be a deal which materialises, one which they can get over the line quickly, and one where they won’t have to part with a hefty fee to prize them away from the City Ground.