Lincoln City looking at recent Huddersfield Town trialist following Tottenham Hotspur exit

Lincoln City are casting their eyes over Kallum Cesay following his exit from Tottenham Hotspur, as per a report by The Stacey West.

Lincoln City are taking a look at the defender ahead of a potential future swoop.

Cesay, 21, cut ties with Tottenham at the end of last season and has since been weighing up his next move in the game as a free agent. Huddersfield Town took him on trial in October, as per YorkshireLive.

The Stacey West report the Imps played him in their Lincolnshire Senior Cup clash against Boston United earlier this week. They won 4-0 against the non-league side.

Lincoln City eyeing trialist

Lincoln could see Cesay as a possible addition for the future as their new boss Michael Skubala, formerly of Leeds United, considers his transfer options as he looks to put his own stamp on his newly inherited squad this winter.

Cesay was on the books at West Ham before switching to Spurs. He is a Sierra Leone international with four caps under his belt so far in his career.

He never made a senior appearance during his time at the Tottenham Hotspur and wasn’t loaned out. Instead, he was a regular for the London outfit at various youth levels.

The Premier League side made the tough decision to let him leave at the end of June when his contract expired and he is yet to find a new home.

Cesay will be eager to impress Lincoln and earn himself a deal. The Imps are currently sat in 9th position in the League One table and are only three points off the top six.

They are back in action this weekend with an away trip to the DW Stadium to lock horns with Wigan Athletic.