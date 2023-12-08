Leicester City secure centre-back’s long-term future

Leicester City youngster Ben Nelson has signed a new contract until the summer of 2027, it has been confirmed.

Leicester City academy graduate Nelson got his first taste of senior action last season, spending two spells on loan away from the Foxes. He spent the 2022/23 campaign in League Two, linking up with Rochdale before a switch to Doncaster Rovers in the summer.

Since then, the 19-year-old has been back with Leicester, remaining a regular as captain of the U21s. Nelson also made his senior debut in August, coming off the bench in a 2-0 EFL Cup win over Tranmere Rovers.

Nelson has also been involved in three Championship matchday squads. Now, his efforts have earned an extended stay at the King Power.

As announced on the club’s official website, the England youth international has signed a fresh contract with Leicester City, keeping him onboard until the summer of 2027. Nelson will be 23 by that point, and he will be hoping to make a first-team breakthrough with the Foxes.

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

One for the future?

Nelson looks like a promising option on Leicester City’s books and after rewarding his efforts with a new deal, the club will be hopeful that he can continue to develop over the course of this fresh agreement.

After spending last season on loan, it will be interesting to see what 2024 has in store for the centre-back. He’s found game time with the U21s and has had a handful of senior involvements in the first half of this campaign but he could perhaps benefit from a new loan when the January transfer window rolls around.

Time will tell just how his immediate future pans out, but the new agreement secures his services for the long-term as he looks to continue progressing with Leicester City.