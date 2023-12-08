‘It’s down to me’ – Bristol City forward speaks out about possible contract extension

Bristol City forward Andi Weimann has spoken out about possible plans to extend his stay at Ashton Gate, in an interview with Bristol Live.

Bristol City had been without the talismanic Austrian for a big portion of the start of the season, but he has since returned to action following a spell on the sidelines through injury.

He has started six of the last eight games, captaining the Robins on each of those starts. However, he is yet to find the net in any of his appearances, but will look to put that right when his side face off against 21st-placed Huddersfield Town this weekend.

The 32-year-old is out of contract in the summer and speaking to Bristol Live, addressed the speculation around his future at the club.

“I’d love to stay here, of course,” he said.

“It’s down to me, really, I need to play well, I need to show the manager in training what I can do and I’m experienced enough to know what football’s like – I need to perform to get a contract. I haven’t had any chats or anything.”

Should the Robins offer a deal?

Weimann confirming his intention to stay and wanting to perform to the best of his ability for the new boss Liam Manning and the Bristol City faithful will be news to the fans ears, and many will be hoping he puts pen to paper before the end of the season.

However, with Weimann now aged 32, it is likely that he is coming to the end of his career. He has spent a huge portion of his career at Ashton Gate and may be considering retiring. Yet whether he retires at the place he has spent the last six years, or whether he returns to his native Austria or elsewhere, we will have to wait and see.

The Robins are lacking firepower as things stand, and are one of the lowest scorers in the division, with only Stoke City and Huddersfield Town outside of the bottom sides having scored less. If Weimann can’t find his shooting boots sometime soon, Manning may look elsewhere and consider out with old and in with the new either in January or in the summer.