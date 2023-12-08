Ipswich Town loan man to see specialist after sustaining injury with EFL side

Oxford United boss Des Buckingham has said Ipswich Town loan man Kyle Edwards has been sent to see a ‘specialist’ regarding his hamstring injury.

Oxford United swooped to land the winger on a temporary basis in the last transfer window to bolster their attacking options.

Edwards, 25, has been sidelined since the end of September though which has been a blow for the League One side.

Buckingham, who took over at the Kassam Stadium last month to replace Liam Manning, has said that a clearer picture about his and Marcus Browne’s situation should be apparent soon, as per a report by the Oxford Mail: “We’ve sent both of them to a specialist, just to get some further insight.

“There are no real further updates on timeframes for them, but we’re hopeful in the next couple of days once we’ve spoken to the specialist, we’ll have a lot clearer timelines for them.”

Latest on Ipswich Town loan man at Oxford United

Edwards was given the green light to leave Ipswich following their promotion to the Championship to get some more game time under his belt this season.

He joined his parent club in 2021 and has since made 63 appearances for them in all competitions, chipping in with three goals. Since linking up with Oxford in the third tier, he has found the net twice in six outings.

The U’s will be hoping he can return to the pitch as quickly and as safely as possible as they as they aim for promotion. They are currently 3rd in the table and are three points behind 2nd place Bolton Wanderers.

Buckingham’s men are back in action this weekend with a tricky trip to London Road to face Peterborough United.

Edwards is still obviously unavailable and will be itching to come back and help his teammates. He started his career at West Brom and went on to play 49 times for the Baggies’ first-team as a youngster, as well as having a loan spell away at Exeter City to get some experience under his belt.