Ipswich Town, Blackburn Rovers and Watford eyeing winter swoop for 21-year-old

Ipswich Town, Blackburn Rovers and Watford will all have their eyes on January as a great opportunity to bolster their ranks. The Tractor Boys know some winter additions will strengthen their automatic promotion bid while Rovers and the Hornets are looking to close in on the play-off spots.

Now, it has been claimed that the Championship trio could be set to do battle for Hertha Berlin youngster Scherhant.

Football Insider reports that Ipswich Town, Blackburn and Watford are all admirers of the 21-year-old forward. The Berlin-born forward has been with the club since October 2020 and has managed two goals in 23 games for the first-team, finding more prolific form for their second-string side.

Scherhant has five goals in five Regionalliga Northeast games for Hertha II but has also played 13 times for the senior side.

On the move?

Time will tell if anything comes of these claims regarding Scherhant. If he is to make a winter move though, it could be that Ipswich Town, Blackburn Rovers or Watford offer him a shot in English football after making his breakthrough in Germany.

The youngster is contracted to Hertha until 2027 having only penned a long-term deal in the summer, so it might be a surprise if he moves on permanently. Perhaps a loan could be ideal for his development away from the 2.Bundesliga side.

While mainly playing as a striker, Germany U20 international Scherhant has also been played on the left and right-wings before too. He hasn’t been the most prolific in senior football yet but having only just turned 21, the hopes will be that the best is yet to come from Scherhant.