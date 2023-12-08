Hull City weighing up another Fenerbahce raid with 39-cap international on their radar

Hull City may be targeting an ambitious move for winger Ryan Kent, but they also have eyes on his Fenerbahce teammate Miha Zajc according to Haberturk.

Hull City owner Acun Ilicali has often targeted moves for players in his native Turkey and with the January transfer window on the horizon, it seems as though this particular transfer policy remains in place.

The Super Lig presents clubs with the opportunity to buy both young up and coming players and experienced professionals for a lesser fee compared to other leagues across Europe. Hull City have often been the beneficiaries of this method over recent seasons with seven arrivals from Turkey just since the start of last season.

According to Turkish publication Haberturk, the newest name on their list is Zajc, a 29-year-old central midfielder with plenty of experience under his belt. He is a 39-cap international and has played in his home country Slovenia, Turkey and in Italy with Empoli and Gerona.

He is the second Fenerbahce player to be linked this week, with Ryan Kent also reportedly on their radar.

Just what they need?

As pointed out in our ‘3 transfer actions Hull City must take in the January transfer window‘, Hull City should be eyeing deals for experienced players to flesh out their squad and improve their chances of achieving a top six finish, and Zajc certainly fits the bill.

He is a player who has played at a consistently high level across Europe and would likely be able to adapt to the Championship and bring something different to what is already at Tigers’ manager Liam Rosenior’s disposal.

The move for Kent may just prove to be too ambitious for Hull City, with the winger likely to have plenty of offers in the coming weeks. However, Zajc looks to be a far more realistic signing, and isn’t likely to demand as high an asking price as the former Rangers and Barnsley man.