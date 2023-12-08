Hull City set sights on ambitious January transfer deal for attacker

Hull City are targeting a winter swoop for Fenerbahce winger Ryan Kent, according to a report by HullLive.

Hull City are keen to bolster their attacking options in the upcoming January transfer window as they chase down promotion to the Premier League.

Kent, 27, only joined Fenerbahce over the summer following his exit from Rangers but he has struggled to make an impact with the Turkish giants.

HullLive report the Tigers want to lure him to the MKM Stadium next month to provide more competition and depth in attacking areas ahead of the second-half of the Championship season.

Hull City eyeing ambitious move

Landing Kent would be a statement of intent by Hull if they were able to get a deal over the line. Liam Rosenior has done an impressive job since taking over the East Yorkshire outfit in November 2022 and his side are currently sat in 6th position ahead of their trip to QPR this weekend.

The Tigers are no strangers to signing players from Fenerbahce. They have brought in the likes of Ozan Tufan, Allahyar Sayyadmanesh, Bora Aydınlık and Dimitrios Pelkas (now left) from the Super Lig club since Acun Ilicali’s takeover in January last year.

Kent spent five years at Rangers from 2018 to this year and was a key player during his time at Ibrox. He made 218 appearances and chipped in with 33 goals, helping the Glasgow giants win the Scottish Premiership and Scottish Cup during his time there.

The attacker rose up through the academy ranks at Liverpool and went on to play once at senior level for the Reds. He also had loan spells away from Anfield at Coventry City, Freiburg, Barnsley and Bristol City to gain experience.