Harrogate Town man to hold talks over potential winter exit

York City boss Neal Ardley has said they will hold talks with Harrogate Town defender Will Smith over a potential return this winter.

Harrogate Town let the centre-back join the National League side on loan in September but he has since returned to the League Two side after sustaining a knee injury.

Smith, 25, played nine times for York and they are interested in re-signing him in January.

Ardley has said, as per a report by The Press: “We’re going to have a phone call with him tomorrow afternoon, we haven’t just sat on our back sides whilst he’s been injured, we’ve looked at all of the options we’ve got in that position and we still think that Will will be the best option to take us through to January and come back to the club.”

Harrogate Town man eyed

Harrogate will have a decision to make regarding Smith’s future with a potential return to York on the cards.

He joined his current team back in 2019 and helped them gain promotion to the Football League in his first year at the club.

The Leeds-born man has made 103 appearances in all competitions for Simon Weaver’s side so far, chipping in with six goals, and has helped them establish themselves as a Football League club over recent years.

However, he has slipped down the pecking order and was allowed to spend time with Scunthorpe United in the last campaign before he was given the green light to link up with York earlier this year.

Smith’s contract at Wetherby Road expires at the end of this season and he is due to become a free agent next summer as things stand.

Prior to his move to Harrogate, he rose up through the youth ranks at Barnsley but never played for their first-team. Instead, he gained experience out on loan at Darlington in non-league before leaving Oakwell on a permanent basis four years ago.