Former West Brom, Chesterfield and Cambridge United man retires aged 30

Former West Brom, Chesterfield and Cambridge United man Liam O’Neil has retired from the game at the age of 30, as announced by the U’s club website.

The ex-midfielder has decided to call time on his playing days and has now become Cambridge United’s Under-18s coach.

O’Neil, 30, is now delving into the coaching world with the League One side.

He left them over the summer following the expiration of his contact at the end of last season and subsequently joined Boreham Wood in the National League. However, he is now back at the Abbey Stadium.

End of the road for ex-West Brom and Cambridge United man

As one door closes, another one opens for O’Neil as he heads back to his boyhood club to pursue a new chapter in his career.

He was on the books of the U’s as a youngster in their academy before having a spell at Histon. West Brom then swooped to land him and he was handed his first professional contract in 2012 by the Midlands outfit.

O’Neil made his debut for the Baggies two years later in a Premier League clash against Swansea City and went on to make a further four appearances during his time at the Hawthorns. He also had loan spells away at Vaasan Palloseura and Scunthorpe United to get some experience.

Chesterfield signed him on a permanent deal in 2015 when they were in the Football League and he had two campaigns with the Spirerites before Cambridge snapped him up.

O’Neil was a key player for the U’s in the middle of the park and played 167 matches in all competitions, finding the net on seven occasions. He helped them gain promotion from League Two back in 2021 and they have stayed in the third tier since.