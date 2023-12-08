Exeter City make loan decision regarding striker

Exeter City boss Gary Caldwell has said he has no plans to recall Sonny Cox from Yeovil Town.

Exeter City loaned the attacker to the National League South side back in October to get some more experience under his belt.

Cox, 19, is due to return to the Exiles in January and has scored twice in 11 games so far for the Glovers as they eye promotion back to the National League.

Caldwell has provided this update on his situation at Huish Park, as per a report by DevonLive: “We are really happy with how Sonny has been doing, he’s gone out on loan and shown his quality again. His confidence is back and he has scored some goals, but I think it would be detrimental to his development if we bring him back at this moment in time.

“We have to think of the longer-term picture for Sonny Cox and how we develop him into the best player he can be. At the moment, he is in a good place and playing well, we will look at that on a week-by-week basis and if we need him and think he can contribute, then we will bring him back straight away.

“But at the moment, the loan has been very good for him, he’s progressing as we would like and we believe he will be a big player for us hopefully at some point this season, but definitely in the future.”

No early Exeter City return

Exeter are struggling for results and could do with some more attacking reinforcements to help them turn their form around.

Cox is benefitting from regular game time at Yeovil which will be boosting his development ahead of his return to the Grecians.

The teenager has been on the books of his boyhood club for his whole career to date. He has risen up through the academy ranks of the League One side and has been a regular for them at various youth levels over the years.

Cox has been loaned out to Weston-super-Mare and Bath City in the past. He spent time with the latter in the last campaign and found the net on eight occasions in 22 outings in all competitions.

Exeter handed him his first professional deal back in 2021 at the age of 16. He then made his senior debut in October of the same year against Cheltenham Town in the EFL Trophy.

The prospect has since played 32 times for the Devon club altogether and has chipped in with a single goal.

Caldwell’s men are back in action this weekend with a home clash against Port Vale. They are currently two points above the relegation zone.