Charlton Athletic boss Appleton provides injury latest regarding first-team ace

Charlton Athletic boss Michael Appleton has said he will be ‘cautious’ with injured striker Miles Leaburn.

Charlton Athletic will be without the attacker for a while now following his hamstring surgery.

Leaburn, 20, faces a long road to recovery and the Addicks aren’t putting any pressure on him.

Appleton has provided this update regarding the youngster’s situation, as per a report by London News Online: “I’d rather be really cautious with this one. I’m sure that [five months] will be the case because the reality is that muscular injuries of this severity take time.”

He added: “Even though I am being told five months – and I’m guessing that’s what it probably will be – if it’s slightly better, then great.

“But for me, if we see Miles at any point between now and the end of the season, it will be a bonus. It’s not something that I’m expecting or thinking it’s going to happen in any way.

“From my point of view, if we see Miles at the start of pre-season, ready for a really strong season next year, then so be it. For him more than anything, he has to make sure that the future years ahead of him are the most important thing.”

Charlton Athletic injury latest

Leaburn’s health is the most important thing at the moment and Charlton will no doubt be by his side as he looks to return as quickly and as safely as possible.

His injury is a big blow for the Addicks and his presence up front will be missed over the next few months as they look to get into the League One play-offs this term.

The teenager was on the books at fellow London outfit Chelsea before switching to The Valley back in 2019.

He has since become a first-team regular for the Addicks and nailed down his place in the team last term.

The Bromley-born man made 40 appearances in all competitions and chipped in with 13 goals. He has so far managed to score seven times in this campaign as he looks to beat last term’s tally.

Leaburn has been linked with a move away from Charlton and at least he won’t be able to go anywhere in the upcoming January transfer window.

London News Online reported in late October that Chelsea and Brentford are interested in luring him up to the Premier League. TEAMtalk have more recently claimed West Ham like him too.