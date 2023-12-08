Carlisle United miss out on deal to land free agent after Hearts departure

Carlisle United boss Paul Simpson has said a proposed deal to sign goalkeeper Ross Stewart has fallen through.

Carlisle United have been casting their eyes over the stopper for the past three weeks and had agreed to land him.

Stewart, 28, is a free agent following his exit from Hearts in the summer.

Simpson has said, as per a report by the News & Star: “We have to just deal with it and get on with it. It can’t happen – it’s not going to happen before January – so we’re looking at other things now.”

Carlisle United dealt blow

Missing out on Stewart is a blow for both Carlisle and the player himself. The League One side are in need of some more cover between the sticks following Jokull Andersson’s injury.

Tomas Holy is currently their number one with youngster Gabriel Breeze acting as number two at the moment. However, the latter lacks experience.

Stewart had been identified by Simpson as an ideal candidate to compete with Holy over the coming months but he will now have to look elsewhere for another target. The January transfer window opens next month and provides him with a chance to sign someone else.

Carlisle are currently sat in 22nd place in the third tier table and are three points from safety. They are back in action this weekend with an away trip to Bloomfield Road to face Blackpool.

Stewart’s hunt for a new job continues. He has spent his whole career to date playing in Scotland and started out at Motherwell before going on to play for the likes of Albion Rovers, St Mirren, Livingston and Queen of the South.

He joined his previous team Hearts in 2020 on an initial loan deal before they made his move permanent. The ex-Scotland youth international went on to play six times for the Edinburgh outfit.