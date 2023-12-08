Bradford City midfielder could return from loan spell away

Ryan East ‘could’ return to Bradford City this winter from his loan spell at Rochdale, as detailed in a report by the Telegraph & Argus.

Bradford City let the midfielder join the National League side on a season-long deal in the summer.

East, 21, has since made 21 appearances in all competitions for Rochdale and has chipped in with four goals.

His future at Spotland is up in the air now with the Telegraph & Argus suggesting he may head back to Valley Parade next month along with Jake Young from Swindon Town.

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

Bradford City loan latest

East is doing well at Rochdale and is enjoying plenty of game time with the North West club. They were relegated from League Two last season and are currently sat in 8th position in the fifth tier as they eye an immediate promotion back to the Football League.

It would be a surprise to see East’s loan cut short, especially as he had fallen out of favour at Bradford. However, there has been a managerial change from Mark Hughes to Graham Alexander since he has been gone and that has flung his situation up into the air ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

The Bantams signed him in May last year and he played 26 times for the Yorkshire outfit last term under Hughes. His contract expires at the end of this campaign and he is due to become a free agent in June 2024.

East started his career at Reading and rose up through the academy ranks of the Royals before going on to play once for their first-team as a youngster. He then left Berkshire and had a year at Swindon before heading up north when Bradford came calling.

The Bantams are in action this weekend with a clash against Salford City.